Jurisprudence | New proceedings before the BVerfG

A procedure for the so-called third-party challenge is pending at the BVerfG, which may be significant for the case law of the BFH and with regard to the regulation of § 363 para. 2 sentence 2 AO.

The procedure with Az. 1 BvR 1060/23 deals with the question of whether the shareholder of a corporation has the right to contest a decision issued against the corporation regarding the separate determination of the status of the tax deposit account (so-called right of third-party contestation). For the lower court (BFH judgment of December 21, 2022 – IR 53/19) see Ott, StuB 10/2023 p. 3/9/2023.

