Il new Procurement Code 2023 it’s already been published in the Official Gazette. However, for the actual entry into force we will have to wait a little longer. Specifically, the new measures will be effective from 1 July. Let’s find out what they all are novelty contained in text and what changes for professionals and businesses that will have to adapt to the new rules. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the new Procurement Code come into force?

Il new Procurement Code 2023, published in the Official Gazette and approved by the Council of Ministers on 28 March, will enter into force from 1 April 2023, but its effects will take effect from 1 July 2023.

What’s new in the 2023 procurement code

Some provisions contained in the text of the new Procurement Code provide for a longer transitional period. In detail, the novelty they concern the liberalization of contracts up to 5.3 million euros, the reduction of planning levels, integrated procurement and protection of Made in Italy.

Direct assignment and negotiated procedure

Il new Procurement Code provides that, from 1 July 2023, direct assignment will be allowed for works for an amount of less than 150 thousand euros and for services, architecture, design and engineering for less than 140 thousand euros.

Beyond these amounts (within the Community thresholds) it will be possible to resort to the negotiated procedure without a tender, consulting a gradually increasing number of operators. Beyond the amounts foreseen by the Community thresholds (5.3 million euros for the works), it will become mandatory to call for tenders.

Integrated procurement and cascading subcontracting

Again effective from 1 July 2023, the new Procurement Code will always allow for integrated procurement. This is the joint assignment of the executive planning and the execution of the works on the basis of the technical and economic feasibility project. No limit even for subcontracting.

Reduced design levels

Il new Procurement Code it reduces the planning levels, which go from 3 (technical-economic feasibility project, definitive project and executive project) to 2 (technical-economic feasibility project and executive project). The definitive project disappears, instead it will be possible to award the tenders on the basis of the technical and economic feasibility project.

The news for the RUP

The RUP changes its meaning from 1 July 2023. The Sole Manager of the Procedure, as it was known up to now, will become the acronic Sole Manager of the Project. This is a figure identified to ensure the completion of the interventions within the pre-established terms and may be assisted by process managers for the planning, design, execution and assignment phases.

Constructive dissent

From 1 July 2023, the subjects called to express their opinion in the Services Conference will not only have to justify their possible dissent, but will have to formulate an alternative proposal.

Price review

Il new Procurement Code introduces a mandatory price review clause, which will automatically trigger for cost variations greater than 5% of the total amount. The compensation will cover 80% of the variation. The variations will be evaluated with reference to the synthetic Istat indices.

Professional tort

In order not to block the procedures for disputes, the new Procurement Code introduces two innovations. For professionals and businesses, starting from 1 July 2023, the professional offense will be enforced only following a final conviction, first-degree conviction or precautionary measures.