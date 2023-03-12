Home News New protests in Greece over railway tragedy
New protests in Greece over railway tragedy

Thousands of people demonstrated in Greece on Sunday to put pressure on the government after the deadliest train accident in the country’s history.

Some 12,000 protesters gathered in Athens and about 5,000 in Thessaloniki, the country’s second largest city, according to police figures.

In the capital, the protests took place in Syntagma Square, near Parliament, with banners reading: “We will not forget, we will not forgive” and “We will be the voice of all the dead.”

The collision between a passenger train and a freight train on February 28 in the center of the country caused 57 deaths, most of them students.

Four railway managers are accused, but the discontent of the population is focused above all on the mismanagement of the train network.

“It is anger and rage that have made me come here,” Markella, 65, told AFP at the Athens rally.

“We are desperate. We don’t know what to say, what to do, all we can do is participate in this demonstration,” said Alexandros, 26, who also did not want to give his last name.

In a statement, the police reported an “isolated incident” that involved a “small group” that “thrown marbles, stones and other objects” at security forces, leaving no injuries. Ten people were arrested, the armed body specified.

The biggest demonstration took place on Wednesday, with 65,000 people and shouts for the resignation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The leader was criticized for having initially pointed out as the cause of the tragedy “a human error” by the station manager, one of the four accused workers.

See also  Tabacci loses the delegation to Space: possible conflict of interest after hiring his son in "Leonardo"

But, for some time, the unions have warned of the bad situation in the sector, due to the lack of personnel and the delay in the modernization of security systems.

