New Provisions for Political Asylum Cases in the United States: A Guide to the USCIS Changes

New Provisions Issued by USCIS Regarding Political Asylum Issues

In a recent announcement, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed new provisions concerning political asylum issues in the country. The updated guidelines specifically focus on individuals whose removal proceedings were dismissed or canceled by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

As of October 16, a change in the procedure requires individuals in this situation to take certain steps if they choose to file an asylum claim. The USCIS has emphasized the importance of submitting a current version of Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, to a secure USCIS location. It is vital to note that the jurisdiction for submitting this form is based on the applicant’s place of residence.

Additionally, if an asylum applicant had a pending application with EOIR when their removal proceedings were dismissed or canceled, the USCIS suggests including any additional or updated information related to their asylum application in their submission.

To support their claim, individuals should provide evidence demonstrating two key aspects. Firstly, they must show that EOIR dismissed or canceled their removal proceedings, which can be supported by providing a copy of the Order of Dismissal or Cancellation. Secondly, they must establish that they had a Form I-589 pending with EOIR when their removal proceedings were terminated.

Upon reviewing the submission, the USCIS will issue a receipt notice that confirms the original filing date of the Form I-589 if it was filed in a timely manner. The USCIS will then use this date as the deadline for submitting the asylum application. Importantly, the duration between the dismissal or cancellation date and the new deadline will count towards an individual’s eligibility for employment authorization based on a pending asylum application.

These new provisions aim to streamline and clarify the process for individuals seeking political asylum in the United States. By establishing specific requirements and deadlines, the USCIS seeks to ensure a fair and efficient review of asylum applications.

