New rail strike: What travelers should pay attention to now

At most one in five ICE or Intercity trains will be on the move because of the rail strike. What should you pay attention to if the trip cannot be postponed? What rights do rail customers have? Answers to important questions.

How many trains will still be running?

The strike begins at 10 p.m. tonight and runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deutsche Bahn has announced that the number of trips available will be significantly reduced during this time. There is an emergency plan for long-distance transport. “For these journeys, the DB uses longer trains with more seats in order to be able to bring as many people as possible to their destination. However, a ride cannot be guaranteed,” said the company.

The railway itself speaks of a “very limited offer”. According to the company, less than 20 percent of Intercity and ICE trains are expected to run.

According to its own statements, Deutsche Bahn also wants to try to put a significantly reduced offer on the rails in regional transport. “The extent to which this is possible varies greatly from region to region. In any case, there will also be massive restrictions on regional transport,” the company said.

What about the S-Bahn?

S-Bahn traffic in metropolitan areas is also being massively affected by the strikes. Outages are expected on the Hamburg S-Bahn starting at 8 p.m. this evening, and operations will be completely stopped from 10 p.m. An emergency operation is planned for tomorrow. The Berlin S-Bahn is also likely to largely stop running.

Where can I find out about the timetable?

Deutsche Bahn asks travelers to inform themselves online at www.bahn.de or in the Bahn app before starting their journey. The company has also set up a telephone number (08000-996633) where affected passengers can find out about the effects.

On the Deutsche Bahn website and in the “DB Navigator” smartphone app, the company provides information about which connections are still being maintained and whether there are alternatives.

Where will the impact be greatest?

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn said that no reliable statement can be made in advance about which regions the disruption will be most severe tagesschau.de: “We also expect that trains will no longer be able to run in individual regions.” Rail freight transport will also be significantly affected.

The impact of the strike is also so great because the GDL has not only called on train drivers to stop work – but also train attendants, workshop employees and dispatchers. The railway dispatchers coordinate nationwide rail transport. If they are missing, trains from all providers cannot run.

What applies to tickets that have already been purchased?

Deutsche Bahn is asking passengers to avoid non-essential train journeys during the warning strike or to postpone their journeys. According to DB, tickets for journeys today or on Thursday can also be used at a later date. The train connection has been lifted. “The ticket is valid for the journey to the original destination, even with a changed route. Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge,” the company said.

In addition, as part of a special gesture of goodwill, passengers also have the opportunity to bring their journey forward and travel earlier today, the company said. However, Deutsche Bahn recommends starting your journey as early as possible – to ensure that travelers reach their destination before the strike begins at 10 p.m.

What rights do travelers have?

According to consumer advice centers, if a booked train is canceled due to a strike, travelers can cancel the ticket and demand the money back in the form of a voucher or as a payout. Customers who are affected by the rail strike in long-distance transport and cannot or do not want to postpone their trip have the option of canceling tickets and seat reservations that have already been booked free of charge and having the entire travel price refunded, the company also says ARD legal editorial team.

This is possible at the DB travel center. For tickets purchased online, there is an online application form that can be accessed via your customer account on the train website or via the train app. It is also possible to submit an application by post using the passenger rights form.

Is there compensation for delays?

Regardless of the strike, general passenger rights generally apply in the event of delays. If there is a delay of 60 minutes at the destination station, rail customers get a portion of the fare they paid back – 25 percent of the ticket price for the one-way journey. If the delay is 120 minutes or more, the penalty is 50 percent. Customers can be loud ARD legal editorial team choose whether you want the delay compensation paid out as a voucher or as money.

Anyone who wants to assert passenger rights generally does not have to present a certificate of delay. All delays or train cancellations are recorded and evaluated in the Deutsche Bahn information system.

What alternatives are there to the train?

If you still want or have to travel, private train providers or long-distance buses may be an option. According to the providers Flixbus and Flixtrain, buses and trains should run as usual. It is said that tickets are still available on most routes. However, due to the general disruption in train traffic, cancellations or delays cannot be ruled out, even on private railways.

In addition, travelers who cannot postpone their trip can search for rides online, which are offered by numerous portals. The ADAC also offers a platform for commuters through which you may be able to find a carpool.

Is there a risk of additional traffic jams due to the rail strike?

Rather not. Traffic experts assume that commuters, for example, will adapt to the situation – and, for example, work from home from the start.

