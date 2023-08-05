Home » New recognition for the Teatro Stabile di Bolzano – News
New recognition for the Teatro Stabile di Bolzano – News

New recognition for the Teatro Stabile di Bolzano – News

Also in August the Teatro Stabile di Bolzano directed by Walter Zambaldi and recognized by the Ministry of Culture (MIC) among the 18 Theaters of Relevant Cultural Interest continues its incessant artistic and productive activity which over the years has consolidated it as a real project port, a point of reference for the theater not only in the region, but also in the Italian panorama. Confirming the excellence of the work of the Stabile, the score published yesterday by the Directorate General of Live Entertainment of the Mic, for the assignment of contributions from the National Fund for Live Entertainment for the year 2023.


The TSB has the highest overall rating of all MIC-recognised theatres. The quality of the artistic level, the production capacity, the intense activity in the area, the occupational strength, are among the main and articulated criteria established for the evaluation of the Ministry. The forward-looking and high-quality programming of the Bolzano building is once again confirmed on the podium of the Ministry’s evaluations. A flattering achievement for the entire cultural panorama of the region. A result that is also reflected in the 38% increase in contributions from the National Fund for Live Entertainment in favor of the Tsb in recent years.


«We are very satisfied and constantly evolving. The Stabile di Bolzano is a real “theater factory”, where shows, projects and reviews are born. For the Tsb, doing theater means involving people and artistic personalities in wide-ranging projects, accepting production challenges, networking with the main national and international theater realities» says Zambaldi. “Finally, the MIC evaluation certifies the quality of our work and of the new season that we will inaugurate next October”, adds the director. Neri Marcorè, Stefano Massini, Anna Della Rosa, Rocco Papaleo, Leo Muscato, Valter Malosti, Angela Dematté, Ugo Dighero and Paolo Pierobon are just some of the protagonists of the new productions and co-productions of the Stabile di Bolzano for the theater year 23/24.

