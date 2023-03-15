Decisions regarding the appointment of rectors to 12 universities by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were published in the Official Gazette. According to the decision, Prof. to the Rector of Alanya University. Dr. Mesut Güner, Eurasia University Rector, Prof. Dr. Füsun Terzioğlu was appointed as the Rector of Aydın Adnan Menderes University Prof. Dr. Bülent Kent, Gaziantep Islamic Science and Technology University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Şehmus Demir has been appointed as the Rector of Harran University, Prof. […]

