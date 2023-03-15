Home News New rectors appointed to 12 universities
News

New rectors appointed to 12 universities

by admin
New rectors appointed to 12 universities

Decisions regarding the appointment of rectors to 12 universities by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were published in the Official Gazette. According to the decision, Prof. to the Rector of Alanya University. Dr. Mesut Güner, Eurasia University Rector, Prof. Dr. Füsun Terzioğlu was appointed as the Rector of Aydın Adnan Menderes University Prof. Dr. Bülent Kent, Gaziantep Islamic Science and Technology University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Şehmus Demir has been appointed as the Rector of Harran University, Prof. […]

See also  The annual operating income of human resources service organizations in Yunnan Province exceeds 20 billion yuan

You may also like

700 people were bounced from gas stations for...

Plastic surgeons and anesthesiologists will share experiences and...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources...

Alberto Fernández suffers a herniated lumbar disc and...

Armed individuals looted trucks carrying supplies for the...

The oldest club in Wels is looking for...

Saudi Arabia’s $37 billion contract with Boeing for...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16,...

Bean soup – Alla Pugacheva’s recipe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy