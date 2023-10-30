New reduction in fuel prices in El Salvador

This 2023 has been the year in which El Salvador’s economic and fiscal strategies have been echoed in the international context to favor the improvement of risk scores, as detailed in the September Macroeconomic Report of Exor Latin America, which includes the most recent data. relevant registered in Central America.

“Risk rating agencies such as Fitch, Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s carried out reviews of the sovereign debt ratings and risk outlooks for several Central American countries,” the analysis notes, and highlights that “Guatemala and El Salvador experienced improvements in their ratings.” , while Nicaragua raised its outlook, and Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama maintained their results.

According to Exor, the reduction of the Emerging Markets Bond Indicator (EMBI) was decisive in the improvement of the risk rating that El Salvador experienced, which between January and September 2023 has fallen by 50%. standing at 750 points versus the 1,839 that the indicator marked until December 31, 2022.

“While Venezuela, Argentina and Ecuador occupy the first positions in country risk in the region, El Salvador has managed to improve its indicator, reducing it by 50% since January of this year,” mentions Exor.

Asked about the short and medium-term repercussions of this indicator, Exor told Diario El Salvador that this is “a sign of the paradigm shift and gradual recovery of confidence on the part of the market” and that “if this trend continues, it will be “I would expect that the reduction of the EMBI will translate into better credit and investment conditions for the country.”

The report also points out that “El Salvador has other positive data,” and highlights “the evolution of underlying inflation in the country, which shows a trend toward slowing price growth, with an annual average of 4.05%.” lower than the average of 5.9% of general inflation. “This indicates declines in more stable sectors and a solid reduction in inflation.”

The results of remittances also stand out, at the end of August 2023, when they accumulated an amount of $5,386 million, which represented an interannual growth of 5.3%.

“This amount is equivalent to 16.6% of El Salvador’s gross domestic product (GDP) reported in 2022. According to projections, remittances could reach up to $8,635 million by the end of the year, which would represent a growth of 10.4% compared to 2022” , highlighted the international company.

