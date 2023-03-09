With the decree published with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a regulation was made regarding the protection of the rights of people who changed their place of residence after the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş. Accordingly, in places that are considered disaster areas effective for general life due to the earthquakes that took place on February 6, in case the residents change their place of residence as of that date, laws and other legislations apply to these people due to the earthquake. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

