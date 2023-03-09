Home News New regulation on people who changed their place of residence due to earthquake
News

New regulation on people who changed their place of residence due to earthquake

by admin
New regulation on people who changed their place of residence due to earthquake

With the decree published with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a regulation was made regarding the protection of the rights of people who changed their place of residence after the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş. Accordingly, in places that are considered disaster areas effective for general life due to the earthquakes that took place on February 6, in case the residents change their place of residence as of that date, laws and other legislations apply to these people due to the earthquake. […]

See also  Castelfranco, syringes in the children's park: "Too many risks, do something"

You may also like

Fire in a building occupied by migrants in...

[VIDEO] Inmates from the jail in El Salvador...

Deceased drank water and soup at his funeral

Tennis, Indian Wells: Fognini out, eliminated by Shelton...

Captive translation of nations for transfer of knowledge...

Citizens block a section of Santa Rita avenue...

De Giorgi, continuous increase of cybernetic attacks in...

Where did the water in our solar system...

‘Los Legendarios’ fell for extortion

Mayor suspended sentence Reggio C.: judges, criminal design...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy