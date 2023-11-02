New Regulations Coming into Effect in November: What You Need to Know

New Regulations Coming into Effect in November

Starting from November, a number of new regulations will come into effect, bringing changes in various sectors. Let’s take a closer look at some of the regulations that are closely related to us.

From November 1, four national standards for electric vehicles will be officially implemented. The standards include “General Requirements for Electric Bicycles,” “Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Occupant Protection Assemblies of Electric Bicycles,” “Safety Requirements for Electric Bicycle Battery Systems,” and “Electric Bicycle Markings.” These standards regulate the design and manufacturing, safety performance, battery systems, and markings of electric vehicles. They cover crucial aspects such as handlebars, lithium batteries, bus design, and electronic control systems.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment will also enforce the “Technical Specifications for Ecological Environment Survey and Observation in Nature Reserves” from November 1. This document sets indicators for biodiversity, ecosystem service functions, environmental quality, natural conditions and disasters, and human activities in nature reserves. By utilizing various observation technologies, including remote sensing, ground observation, field investigation, data collection, and survey statistics, this comprehensive system will provide a three-dimensional understanding of nature reserves.

In addition, starting from November 7, China will implement the Convention on the Abolition of the Requirements for Authentication of Foreign Public Documents. This international treaty, under the Hague Conference on Private International Law, aims to simplify the procedures for cross-border circulation of public documents. After the implementation, official documents sent by China to other contracting states will no longer require consular authentication. Similarly, official documents from other contracting countries sent to China will also require fewer authentication procedures.

The General Administration of Customs has decided to cancel the registration matters of the origin of export goods enterprises from November 1. This move aims to optimize the cross-border trade business environment and enhance trade convenience. Applicants for certificates of origin can directly apply for them through various platforms such as the international trade “single window,” “Internet + Customs,” and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade declaration system.

Lastly, the State Sports General Administration will implement four sports industry standards from November 1. These standards include the “Guidelines for Preparation and Evaluation of Mass Sports Events,” “Guidelines for the Preparation and Evaluation of Participation in Mass Sports Events,” “Technical Guidelines for Safety Assessment of Mass Sports Events,” and “Operation Services for Mass Sports Events.” They outline the process, planning, implementation, and summary of safety assessments for mass sports events, as well as the requirements for operation services.

These new regulations aim to ensure the safety, efficiency, and convenience of various sectors. As these regulations take effect, individuals and industries need to familiarize themselves with the changes and adapt accordingly.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin.

