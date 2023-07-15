New Regulations in Venezuela Lead to Suspension of Door-to-Door Shipping Services

Title: New Customs Regulations in Venezuela Suspend Door-to Door Maritime Shipping Services

Subtitle: Clients face confusion and significantly higher rates amidst lack of official information

Since last week, maritime shipping services, primarily known as door-to-door services, have been abruptly suspended in Venezuela due to new customs and tax regulations. As a result, companies providing these services have announced the resumption of shipments; however, clients are now forced to pay significantly higher rates.

AC Export, a leading shipping company that facilitates merchandise transportation from US cities such as Miami, Houston, Orlando, and Atlanta to Venezuela, released a statement on Thursday, addressing the rise in rates due to the new provisions. The company emphasized that customs and tax requirements in Venezuela were responsible for the increased costs.

According to AC Export’s announcement, individuals sending personal items would now have to pay a fixed tax rate of $38 per box, regardless of its size. For commercial cargo and warehouses, the newly imposed taxes include the corresponding tariff code rates, as well as a 16% value-added tax (VAT) and a 1% customs service fee.

Previously, the cost of shipping through AC Export would amount to around $20 per cubic foot. However, with the introduction of the personal cargo tax, clients will now have to pay $58 per cubic foot, almost triple the previous fee.

In contrast, Oceanika 21, which provides shipping services from the United States, Panama, Spain, and China, has announced the resumption of services via sea transportation, effective Friday, July 21. The company assures its customers that they are adapting to the new customs provisions. More specific details have been emailed to clients; however, the lack of clarity surrounding the new rates has left many customers confused.

Curiously, the Venezuelan government has not released any official information regarding these new customs regulations, nor have they been published in the official Gazette. Consequently, all the information available to the public has originated from the door-to-door service companies themselves and their respective clients. As a result, a sense of uncertainty and confusion prevails among individuals hoping to ship goods to Venezuela.

Independent journalism plays a vital role in ensuring that news that those in power would rather suppress continues to reach the public. To support the continuity of unbiased journalism, reader support is greatly appreciated. Together, we can strive for a future free from censorship and information suppression.

[Reference photo] (https://www.instagram.com/p/CumjcELuIFo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

