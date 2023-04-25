Home » New restaurant as “attack”: Is Graz now rising to the top star and toque league?
News

New restaurant as “attack”: Is Graz now rising to the top star and toque league?

by admin
New restaurant as “attack”: Is Graz now rising to the top star and toque league?

“Homage to the Tsar’s visit in 1873”, “Blanc Manger”, oyster goulash and giraffe cake: These are elaborate, creative and spectacularly staged courses that can be found on the menu of the newest restaurant in Graz. In the “Goldene Birn”, the gourmet restaurant in Graz’s Parkhotel, the tables will be set for the first time on Thursday – only a fixed menu consisting of a total of 20 courses consisting of small appetizers and nine main courses will be served, and that for 170 euros per person. Each course tells a story – in line with the historical importance of the place, where an inn called “Zur goldenen Birn” already stood in 1574. With a wink, the refreshing sorbet course “Sisis Koks”, which plays with the look of cocaine, reminds us that the drug used to be used as a medicine, and that by the Empress herself.

See also  Murder in Turbigo, shoot for a fight during a party: a 23 year old dead and a 30 year old wounded

You may also like

Free Online Course: Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service...

Hyundai and Kia. Invested 1 trillion won in...

Objects that attract bad luck, do not have...

Poisonous grain from Ukraine won the competition for...

Colombia Humana, leaned for Oscar Cruz to the...

Pampow: 15 cars broken into – suspect caught...

How can stress affect biological age? What is...

New taxpayer service point enabled in El Rodadero

Heat pumps are almost a third cheaper than...

A government had never refused to publish the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy