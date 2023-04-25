New restaurant as “attack”: Is Graz now rising to the top star and toque league?

“Homage to the Tsar’s visit in 1873”, “Blanc Manger”, oyster goulash and giraffe cake: These are elaborate, creative and spectacularly staged courses that can be found on the menu of the newest restaurant in Graz. In the “Goldene Birn”, the gourmet restaurant in Graz’s Parkhotel, the tables will be set for the first time on Thursday – only a fixed menu consisting of a total of 20 courses consisting of small appetizers and nine main courses will be served, and that for 170 euros per person. Each course tells a story – in line with the historical importance of the place, where an inn called “Zur goldenen Birn” already stood in 1574. With a wink, the refreshing sorbet course “Sisis Koks”, which plays with the look of cocaine, reminds us that the drug used to be used as a medicine, and that by the Empress herself.