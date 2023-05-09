Home » New revelations regarding the death of Hathi Noor Jahan
New revelations regarding the death of Hathi Noor Jahan

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 1:10 p.m

Karachi (Immat News) Zoo elephant Noor Jahan died last month due to severe illness, new revelations have come out about her death.

Dr. Amir Khalil, head of Team Four Paws, says that due to Noor Jahan’s disability, his ankle joint was badly damaged. were also found in Bala.

He said that various symptoms including sleeping sickness trypanazoma have been found in Hathni Noor Jahan samples. Karachi Zoo’s elephant Noor Jahan was ill for a long time and died on April 22 during treatment.

