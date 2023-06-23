New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Friday 06/23/2023

Jurisprudence | New revision procedures at the BFH

The BFH has updated the list of currently pending appeals. We have compiled the most interesting proceedings from June 2023 for you here.

Determination of a capital gain: Is the determination of a capital gain in the case of a partial transfer of GmbH shares held as private assets in accordance with § 17 EStG using the so-called strict separation theory (division into a fully remunerated and a completely free transaction) or using the so-called modified separation theory (unilateral allocation of book value [im Streitfall entspricht

dies den Anschaffungskosten] only for the transaction against payment)? BFH Az. IX R 15/23; Lower court: FG Rhineland-Palatinate, judgment of 22.3.2023 – 2 K 1617/19).

