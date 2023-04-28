Home » New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB Livefeed
New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Friday 04/28/2023

Jurisprudence | New revision procedures at the BFH

The BFH has updated the list of currently pending appeals. We have compiled the most interesting proceedings from April 2023 for you here.

income tax

Exceptional costs: Are expenses that are compulsory for (partial) membership in a fitness studio tax-deductible as an extraordinary burden in order to be able to take advantage of the weekly functional training offered there in the form of medically prescribed water aerobics? Does the possibility of using the sauna area and other (not prescribed by a doctor) aqua fitness courses in the gym, which is included in the module in question and cannot be deselected, preclude tax consideration? BFH Az. VI R 1/23; Lower court: …

