New reward for information on motorcycle thieves in Cali

News

In this reprehensible chapter of motorcycle thieves in Cali they used a modus operandi in which they integrated another car.

In the Junín neighborhood of Cali, a woman was intimidated with a firearm and then stole her belongings, throwing her to the ground.

Robbery that generated a reward of up to 10 million pesos from the Mayor’s Office of Cali, for information that allows the capture of those responsible for this robbery of a woman in a commercial establishment.

“A motorcycle, two thieves and a taxi are involved. We already have identification of the license plates of the vehicles, some photos that they provided us, and we are going to offer a reward of up to 10 million pesos for information that allows us to identify those responsible for this theft,” said the security secretary, Jimmy Dranguet.

“Any information that they present to us that allows us to identify these subjects in order to capture them will be well rewarded,” added the official.

In a video circulating on social networks, a subject is seen attacking the woman, who had just arrived at an establishment on her motorcycle; he intimidated her with a firearm, throwing her to the ground and then stealing her belongings and fleeing on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

Another robbery in southern Cali:

In another video that went viral on social networks, a subject with a firearm is observed arriving at a tobacconist located on Roosevelt Avenue, south of the capital of the Valley.

The offender approaches a table where a group of people were having a chat, starting his robbery from one of them.
At that moment, another of the victims tried to run away from the scene, causing the offender to fire his weapon, slightly injuring him.

Given:

To date, 8,625 robberies have been registered in Cali, that is, 1,152 more cases than the previous year, according to figures from the city’s Secretary of Security.

