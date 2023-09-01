New ring road generates divisions: does it violate the Valledupar POT?

A group of professionals filed a class action against the new ring road that will be built by the Government of Cesar in Valledupar. This work includes the construction of 10.4 kilometers with an investment close to $105,000 millionand seeks to relieve traffic congestion in the city.

The ring road connects from the obelisk roundaboutpassing through the back of the Ciudadela 450 Años and La Nevada up to the Comfacesar school.

With the construction of the Western Ring Road of Valledupar, which we are going to start this week, now the expansion area of ​​the city will be much larger. We are glad to know that many families will be able to count on more lots to build their houses. pic.twitter.com/TybZxvmrWh – Government of Cesar (@GobdelCesar) August 27, 2023

DID THE POT ‘FLOW’?

However, for Nancio Galván, president of the Society of Engineers-Cesar, the Government “skipped” the Valledupar Land Management Plan, POT. “Valledupar has a Land Management Plan that regulates the development of the municipality. In this document, since 2015, the road corridors and the types of roads that must be developed were defined. And this route does not appear in the POT”, indicated the engineer Galván.

“Both the municipality and the territorial entities such as the Government of Cesar must respect the POT. It is a mandate. It is established in Law 388, article 20: no entity can carry out works that are not in accordance with the POT”, he added.

In a request for preventive measure imposed before the Cesar Regional Attorney’s Officethe lawyer Carlos Añez assured that with the start-up of the work an axis of immediate attraction would be generated for the use of the surrounding areas, “allowing the invasion of areas that do not have urban land use regulations”.

In addition, following what was stated by the lawyer, “The lands through which the work of the ring road passes do not have public services (aqueduct and sewage) because it is a work that does not It is planned to be carried out during the validity of the POT 2015-2027”.

The @GobdelCesar it assigns functions that it does not have. The municipal norm is the POT and these urban actions contradict it. keep quiet @concejovpar y @alcaldiavpar before decisions of the @GobdelCesar. When the @PGN_COL and penalize for action and omission will not be a surprise. — albegupi (@Albegupi) August 27, 2023

“THE WORK DOES APPEAR”

EL PILÓN spoke with Jorge Maestreformer supervisor of the formulation process of the POT of Valledupar. Although Jorge Maestre works for the Governorate of Cesarassured that he gives his opinion as a technician and not as a spokesman for the departmental entity.

According to Maestre, the route is in the POT, exactly on the FORM-URB-1 plan, called the Road Subsystem Plan. “It is considered as a V1B route. The fact that the detailed studies or phase 3 have varied the route or the axis of the road a few meters in terms of its geometric design does not mean that it is not contemplated. The junction begins in the Sierra Nevada, goes northwest and joins the Valledupar-Bosconia road“, explained the former official. (See plan)

Regarding the properties adjoining the roads, the former official assured that “many of them are already classified as urban expansion land”.

By Deivis Caro

The New Ring Road entry generates divisions: does it violate the Valledupar POT?

