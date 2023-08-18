New Round of Heavy Rainfall Expected in Guangxi Region, Nanning City to be Affected

A New Round of Heavy Rainfall Expected to Affect Southern China

Nanning City, Guangxi Province – Get ready for another round of heavy rain as a new weather system approaches the southern region of China. From today until the 21st, heavy rainfall is expected to impact the entire region, with Nanning City experiencing moderate to heavy rain. This might affect weekend plans for residents and visitors alike.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory reported that since yesterday, there has been a rainfall process from the north to the south of Guangxi. The region has experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some areas experiencing torrential rain to heavy rain. The forecast for today predicts more moderate to heavy rain in central and southern Guangxi, with localized heavy rain. Other areas can expect cloudy skies with showers or thunderstorms, and some may even experience heavy rain. On the 19th, certain areas in southern Guangxi saw moderate to heavy rain, with other areas experiencing cloudy showers or thunderstorms, and local heavy rain.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that the urban area of Nanning City will experience showers turning into moderate rain during the day, with localized heavy rain. The wind will blow from the south at a speed of 1 to 2 magnitude, bringing a minimum temperature of 25°C and a maximum temperature of 32°C. The forecast for the next three days shows more rain, urging residents and visitors to bring rain gear and to be cautious of rain and lightning.

Furthermore, the meteorological department has issued a warning from tonight until the daytime on the 20th, when parts of southern and central Guangxi are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain, with localized torrential rain to heavy rain. With the increase in rainfall, it is essential for everyone to prioritize traffic safety and avoid wading through stagnant water on roads. Localities are also advised to take preventive measures against local heavy rainfall and potential secondary disasters, such as waterlogging, mountain torrents, mudslides, and landslides.

Residents and officials are urged to stay vigilant and follow updates from the meteorological department to ensure their safety during this period of heavy rainfall.

(Reporters: Zhao Jinling and intern Wei Liyu)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

