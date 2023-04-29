New round of the “TUCpanel” starts on May 2, 2023 | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Studies

The student survey at Chemnitz University of Technology was revised last year and is now, among other things, much shorter

Chemnitz University of Technology will start on May 2, 2023 with the format “TUCpanel‘ in a new round of their annual student survey. By participating in this central instrument for measuring student satisfaction, students can provide important impetus for the further development of studies, teaching, examinations, study organization, mobility and equal opportunities, and in doing so address both positive and challenging aspects. The “TUCpanel” thus enables sustainable quality development in teaching and studying

To participate, students at Chemnitz University of Technology will receive 2. May 2023 an individualized link to the survey by e-mail to the TU address. The survey extends over a period of two weeks.

Over the past few months, the “TUCpanel” team has discussed and extensively revised the previous questionnaire with committees such as the Commission for the Award of the Seal and the Senate Commission for Teaching and Studies. The significant shortening of up to 25 percent is achieved through a revised question design, which at the same time facilitates the derivation of concrete measures for the further development of the courses.

Background: what happens to the results?

After the end of the survey period, the results are evaluated by the “TUCpanel” team and sent as a report to the faculties, various departments and the central facilities of Chemnitz University of Technology.

Within the faculties, the results are evaluated in the study committees, which also include students. Maik Schönherr from the Dean’s Office of the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences (HSW) has prepared and moderated numerous “TUCpanel” meetings for the study committees in his previous position as study success manager of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSW). The aim of such a meeting is to derive course success measures and to identify development potential in the course development in order to use the concerns of the students for improvements.

Schönherr emphasizes: “The open answer fields in the survey should definitely also be used. The quantitative results can be classified even better by the committee members thanks to the students’ individual reports.”

Background: results and measures

A past “TUCpanel” survey showed that students in some departments find the workload very high and at the same time want more practical relevance. As a result, several degree programs and study regulations as well as module descriptions were revised last year in order to address topics such as reducing and distributing the examination burden and the greater integration of topics from professional practice.

Another example of such a measure to improve study success are common rooms, which have already been set up in the Böttcher Building and the Weinhold Building. Others are in preparation – partly because students expressed their desire for common rooms in past “TUCpanel” surveys.

The university library also uses the “TUCpanel” results for the further development of its offers: “In order to meet the desire for more communication options, we have transformed the entire ground floor east into a common area. There you can now work, eat, drink and talk in groups, and from the summer semester 2023 the children’s corners will also be equipped with toys,” says Angela Malz, Director of the University Library.

In addition, the University Library has expanded its range of electronic media and hosted a new edition of the “Long Night of Postponed Homework” on March 9th in the University Library for the first time. These were also wishes of the students who emerged from “TUCpanel”. “And as soon as the weather permits, we will set up benches in the reading garden and in front of the university library to improve the quality of stay outside as well,” says Malz.

Background: “TUCpanel” as an important tool in accreditation procedures

After Chemnitz University of Technology successfully completed the system accreditation procedure and obtained self-accreditation rights, numerous accreditation procedures are currently running at various faculties of Chemnitz University of Technology. Accreditation certifies that a course of study meets quality standards valid throughout Europe. This ensures that the course can be studied and that the course plan is consistent, and that the module descriptions are formulated accordingly so that they can also be recognized abroad. In addition, graduates of accredited courses can sometimes make higher salary demands when starting their career.

On the Instagram account “@tucpanel” explains Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl, Vice Rector for Teaching and International Affairs at Chemnitz University of Technology, why the “TUCpanel is the central measuring instrument for accreditation” and why participation can have a lasting effect on the study situation. The results not only form a basis for designing study programs that are worthy of accreditation, but also play an important role in the inspections carried out by external experts as part of the accreditation procedure: “They not only look very closely at the TUCpanel results, but also how the study committees and the faculties react to the concerns of the students,” says Prof. Eibl.

Further details on “TUCpanel”, information on data protection, an FAQ list and the results reports from previous years are available online: www.tu-chemnitz.de/tucpanel.

Further information The “TUCpanel” team sends an email to: [email protected]

(Authors Alica Beckel, Dr. Andrea Hertel)

Matthias Fejes

28.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.