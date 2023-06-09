new rules for production plants — Enterprises

They have been approved by Emilia Romagna region the rules on location of photovoltaic systems. It focuses on abandoned production areas 100% but also on the relevant areas and on company car parks. There is also the possibility, for the Municipalities, to regulate the roofing of productive and commercial buildings with plants for the production of renewable energy.

The regional objective is the promotion of the production of renewable energy, with zero emissions. Without forgetting the soil conservation and savings, both in terms of energy and money.

Act of the junta approved by the legislative assembly

The Emilia-Romagna Region aims more and more on photovoltaicswith a specific act approved in recent days by thelegislative assemblyan act that takes its cue from a council resolution proposed by the councilors Vincenzo Colla, Irene Priolo, Barbara Lori and Alessio Mammi.

The goal is to promote the maximum development of these plants in the areato allow a real ecological transition of the whole productive system for the benefit of the environment and citizens.

At the same time, the approved deed intends to guide public and private entities towards one correct location of the systemsconfirming the will to safeguard the land with valuable crops and the areas of greatest landscape and environmental value, specifying that also the photovoltaic must comply with the prescriptions of urban and territorial planning, the building regulations and natural hazards.

Objective: Do not consume land

Furthermore, the construction of the systems – a fundamental point of the deed – must involve as little as possible a additional land use: the use of free areas, today dedicated to agricultural production, must be the last resort. The indication, therefore, is to build the plants in the abandoned production areas (100%) and in areas pertaining to production, commercial and craft activitiesin all parking lots existing public and private

There is also the possibility, for the Municipalities, to regulate the roofing of productive and commercial buildings with photovoltaic systems. In addition, the approved deed reiterates the need to safeguard valuable agricultural crops, in which Emilia-Romagna excels, establishing that they may be interested only from advanced or vertical agri-voltaic systemsi.e. from those systems that allow the effective continuation of agricultural production.

This regional intervention has become necessary in the light of the most recent state legislation which, with the aim of promoting a wider and more rapid development of these energy production systems, has expanded the cases of suitable areas, however creating numerous interpretative difficulties due to the numerous normative stratifications introduced. Hence the need for clarification and guidance from the Region, requested by the operators themselves.

The text published in the official bulletin of the Region

The approved deed was published in the Buried. Lastly, particular attention will be paid to monitoring the implementation of photovoltaic systems: this is so as not to exceed the maximum limit of 1% of the regional utilized agricultural area (UAA) concerned, and to verify the achievement of energy production targets from renewable sources established at state level (burden sharing).

For this, theregister of photovoltaic systemsto which the plants that have acquired an authorization title and those that have entered into operation must be registered.

