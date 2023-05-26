Home » New rules for the 150 elderly centres, now ‘social houses’ – Lazio
Rome Assembly approves the regulation. Pd, ‘epochal turning point’

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 25 – The Capitoline Assembly, chaired by Svetlana Celli, this afternoon approved the new ‘Regulations for the functioning of social homes for elderly people and the district of Rome Capital’, which redesigns the almost 150 Centers city ​​elders. The resolution passed with 30 votes in favor and 4 abstentions (Udc-Fi and FdI).

The president of the Social Policies Commission Nella Converti (Pd) illustrated the resolution: “It is a regulation that is the result of months of consultations of which I am proud, from the unions to the third sector, the coordinators of the elderly centers and the municipal councils of the city – he said – Today we are facing an epochal turning point. We not only implement the guidelines of the Lazio Region: we redesign them, giving them new life after the pandemic. With this new regulation we transform them into Aps, social promotion associations. It is not only a linguistic fact: we will go from calling them Csa, to Csaq, social housing in the Roma Capitale district.We are convinced that we can move towards intergenerationality and active aging thanks to this regulation, and that these places can become points of reference only for the elderly but for the whole neighbourhood. Opening up to the neighbourhood, with the elderly at the center who we make collaborate with everything around, is the fulcrum and center of the new regulation”.

“We are talking – said Converti – of 149 places in our city, which are located in the furthest places from the historic center and which are sometimes the only place where people can gather. As Roma Capitale, we can give a big signal and write a new history for these centers that were commissioned by Petroselli and ensure that all the people who circulate these places, and not just the elderly – he concluded – do not know the isolation and feel the community and the institutions present”. (HANDLE).

