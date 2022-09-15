Listen to the audio version of the article

Remained for a long time in limbo, subject to a tug-of-war within the government, the rule that extends the right to smart working in the private sector until 31 December for fragile workers and parents of children up to 14 years, complete with confirmation of the simplified communication procedures, was approved in the form of an amendment to the Aid bis decree in the Senate. The possibility of agile work, without individual agreements, for these two categories had expired on 31 July.

Who is the extension of the smart working option reserved for?



The smart working option until the end of the year is reserved for private sector employees, parents of at least one child under 14. Provided that the other parent also works or is not a “beneficiary of income support tools in case of suspension or cessation of work ”, provided that this method is compatible with the characteristics of the service.

How much smart working does the new standard provide?



The new law extends the right to perform work in an agile way even in the absence of individual agreements. But it would not establish “how much” smart working. Some companies interpret it 100 percent. Others could apply the quota envisaged by the company agreements in place. If a company has not made agreements on smart working, it is only obliged to recognize smart working. In the percentages it will decide.

It should be noted that we are in a by now consolidated context of resumption of work at least partially in presence, in which the most frequently adopted modality, in individual agreements as in company regulations and trade union agreements, is the hybrid one, with days of work in presence and others remotely.

To which other categories is the right to smart working extended until 31 December?

The same right to perform smart working services until 31 December 2022 is recognized, on the basis of the assessments of the competent doctors, also to fragile workers most exposed to the risk of contagion, based on age or the resulting risk condition. from immunosuppression, from outcomes of oncological pathologies or from the performance of life-saving therapies or, in any case, from “comorbidities that can characterize a situation of greater risk ascertained by the competent doctor, in the context of health surveillance, provided that this modality is compatible with the characteristics of work performance “.