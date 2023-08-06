New runway at Nuquí airport inaugurated

Tomorrow, August 7, the expansion and improvement works of the runway at the Reyes Murillo airport in Nuquí, Chocó, are officially inaugurated. In this project, approved in 2021, 58 billion pesos were invested. going from 1,180 by 15 meters to 1,340 by 23 meters of rigid pavement. In addition, the aircraft parking platform was improved.

This Monday the arrival of a Satena airline ATR42-600 aircraft with 48 seats and greater luggage capacity is expected, among other benefits for tourists who arrive in Nuquí, attracted by the migration of humpback whales during the second half of the year. year and for the beauty of its beaches.

During the two years of the project’s execution, Nuquí’s tourism entrepreneurs reported negative balances due to the restrictions and high ticket costs, but now they would take advantage of the modernizations because more people will be able to arrive.

