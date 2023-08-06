Home » New runway at Nuquí airport inaugurated
News

New runway at Nuquí airport inaugurated

by admin
New runway at Nuquí airport inaugurated

Tomorrow, August 7, the expansion and improvement works of the runway at the Reyes Murillo airport in Nuquí, Chocó, are officially inaugurated. In this project, approved in 2021, 58 billion pesos were invested. going from 1,180 by 15 meters to 1,340 by 23 meters of rigid pavement. In addition, the aircraft parking platform was improved.

This Monday the arrival of a Satena airline ATR42-600 aircraft with 48 seats and greater luggage capacity is expected, among other benefits for tourists who arrive in Nuquí, attracted by the migration of humpback whales during the second half of the year. year and for the beauty of its beaches.

During the two years of the project’s execution, Nuquí’s tourism entrepreneurs reported negative balances due to the restrictions and high ticket costs, but now they would take advantage of the modernizations because more people will be able to arrive.

See also  Foreign media focus on Macron's visit to China: Deepen cooperation to create a better future_News Center_China Net

You may also like

Cybersecurity Insurance to reach $33.4 billion by 2028

Four goals in four games marks the start...

Scientific Measures: Flood Storage and Detention Areas in...

Scandal for alleged parallel payrolls in the Bogotá...

from 1 October the “anti-inflation quarter” will start...

Guano present in the world breastfeeding week 2023

Russian Su-30 Fighter Intercepts American MQ-9A Reaper Spy...

A bittersweet taste left the classic coastal between...

Nantong Development Zone Celebrates Major Project Milestones and...

The 5 best nail art guides – Scientific...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy