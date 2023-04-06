New Saxon NS memorial

After more than two years of construction, a Nazi memorial will be opened on May 13 in Großschweidnitz, Saxony. There will be a permanent exhibition there in the future, the Saxon Memorials Foundation announced on Thursday in Dresden. It is a reminder of the systematic murder of more than 5,500 people in the Großschweidnitz state institution in the course of the National Socialist murder of the sick.

The initiative for the memorial in the district of Görlitz came from the Großschweidnitz Memorial Association. Between 1939 and 1945, mentally ill and mentally handicapped people died in the former Großschweidnitz state institution as a result of overdosed medication, hunger and neglect.