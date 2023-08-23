New scheme of housing subsidies

To date, a total of 26,005 households have benefited from a joint investment of $788,104 million.

In the week between August 14 and 18, a total of 7,413 new subsidies were assigned, which represents a significant investment of $220,898 million. These figures demonstrate the program’s ongoing commitment to providing real support to those looking to purchase a home of their own.

In addition to the assignments, a total of 22,461 coverage applications have been received, of which 8,752 correspond to priority interest housing (VIP) and 13,709 to social interest housing (VIS). These numbers highlight the sustained interest of Colombian families in taking advantage of the benefits of the program.

The Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco Campuzano, has announced that during this week 1,608 households have been authorized to request the allocation of subsidies between August 22 and 25. This measure guarantees a constant flow of opportunities for those seeking to improve their housing conditions.

During the period from 2018 to 2020, an average of 33,000 annual subsidies were assigned, while the projection for the period between 2023 and 2026 is 50,000 annual subsidies.

The Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco Campuzano, has urged interested families not to fall for scams perpetrated by unscrupulous people who try to request money or personal information in exchange for enrollment in housing programs.

Velasco Campuzano has warned: «In the Ministry of Housing we develop our policies directly for communities and families, without intermediaries or proselytizing activity. Do not give money or personal information to those who promise to help you access housing, basic sanitation or drinking water programs. Always consult official channels, such as the website minvivienda.gov.co or verified social networks. This call seeks to protect citizens from fraudulent practices and ensure that the benefits reach those who really need them.

