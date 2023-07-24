New school offer “PUSch”: understand MINT topics by grasping | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent students

Chemnitz University of Technology promotes the technical understanding of pupils from the Goethe-Gymnasium in Chemnitz in the test fields and workshops of the mechanical engineering faculty

At the beginning of the learning unit, Tino Bochmann from the Welding Technology professorship explains the basics of soldering and brazing in the school and student workshop, before each child is allowed to solder their own assembly kit. Photo: Katja Klöden The students of the Goethe-Gymnasium in Chemnitz proudly present their self-made garden shovels together with their professional supervisors from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. Photo: dr Björn John At the end of the learning unit about 3D printing and the different processes and materials used, the students were allowed to take a mini Marx head home with them. Photo: dr Thomas Hanel

It is no coincidence that the English word “push” – in German “to push something forward” – sounds exactly like the new school program “PUSch – Projekt-Universität-Schule”, which the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) has brought to life under the leadership of the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes (Head: Prof. Dr. Martin Dix). This voluntary afternoon offer is intended to appeal to high school students as early as middle school and inspire them to take scientific and technical courses.

“We want to arouse interest in MINT subjects through practical work in our workshops and laboratories,” says Dr. Thomas Hänel, Senior Engineer Teaching at the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes. Since the beginning of 2023, he has launched “PUSch” together with the former research assistant Danny Hösel, who himself is the father of a student at the Johann-Wolfgang-von-Goethe-Gymnasium in Chemnitz and a committed parent representative, and put together a varied program together with the professorship for welding technology, the professorship for virtual production technology and the workshop of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. “We want to use this to increase motivation to learn and to counteract the school dropouts in natural sciences,” says Hösel.

From the beginning of May to the beginning of July 2023, a first group of seven sixth-grade students at the Goethe-Gymnasium had the opportunity to get a taste of university life for 90 minutes once a week free of charge, to apply the knowledge they had learned in practice and to establish interdisciplinary connections. “After an introduction to the 3D CAD construction program TinkerCAD, the children were allowed to construct their own garden shovel, which was later manufactured in many different production steps. For example, the individually designed shovel blade was cut out of sheet metal in front of her eyes using an abrasive water blasting system. The students were then able to bend the shovel blade themselves and manufacture the appropriate shovel handle on a lathe. A suitable holder for your garden shovel was even produced using 3D printing. Each one is unique,” explains Dr. Hänel the central application example. “Understanding by grasping – that is our motto. Whether it’s soldering, filing, deburring or welding – it’s nice to see how much the students learn in a short time when they have their own project, how many questions they ask when a specific problem arises while doing it and how proud they are of the finished product they have created.”

The response to the project is similarly positive if you ask the students themselves. “I thought it was really cool to be able to try out so many new things. It was great fun and we quickly understood that with the great employees,” says Nora Grimmer, high school student.

This year’s pilot project “PUSch” should not be a flash in the pan. The aim is to “push” such an offer for interested students from grades 6 to 8 as soon as possible, even if the effort is high and work can only be done in small groups. The older students can also come into contact with their future alma mater through a 14-day internship or a special learning achievement (BeLL).

Further information grants Dr. Thomas Hänel, email: thomas.haenel@mb.tu-chemnitz.de, telephone 0371 531-32658.

Chemnitz University of Technology offers for students:

(Author: Katja Klöden)

