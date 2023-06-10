New Secretary of Transit and Transportation of Popayán took office – news

The engineer Gloria Patricia Bolaños Mosquera, took office this Friday, June 9.

Six months after the end of his term, the mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos López Castrillón, appointed the civil engineer, Gloria Patricia Bolaños Mosquera, as Secretary of Traffic and Transportation for the municipality.

The professional is a specialist in roadway engineering and is supported by 11 years of experience in the public and private sectors. She replaces the business administrator, Jaime Andrés Patiño Chaparro, in that position.

In the act of possession, the mayor López Castrillón, said that the engineer Bolaños Mosquera decided to take on one of the biggest challenges in Popayán, such as mobility.

“I am sure that your professionalism, experience and commitment will lead us to a Popayán with better mobility and road culture,” said the local president.