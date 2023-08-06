new sending of sms, over 10 volunteers from the ANC-National Association of Carabinieri Alto Ferrarese in the field and Urp in Piazza Municipale open

SOCIAL POLICIES – Almost 1,100 recipients have withdrawn the code. Coletti: “With Anc we strengthen strategic partnership in support of citizens. The intent is to complete the delivery in the shortest possible time”

The quota of 1000 letters distributed by the Urp of Piazza Municipale 23 containing the indication of the identification code of the solidarity cards has largely exceeded, the commitment of the Municipality of Ferrara continues in urging the recipients to go to the office in order to obtain the number with which to present yourself at the post office to obtain the physical cards. A commitment that is carried out on several fronts – 5 information methods identified by the municipal administration – and which today (Friday 4 August) sees a new sending of text messages inviting beneficiaries who have not yet done so to go to the Office Public relations. Also on the field were over 10 volunteers from the National Carabinieri Association – Nucleo Alto Ferrarese, who aboard 5 vehicles are traveling the streets of the municipal area to reach the homes of those entitled to support who, at the time of their identification by Inps, they had no further contact details registered in the database. The volunteers were involved following a special agreement signed between the Municipal Administration and Anc – Alto Ferrarese, which is responsible for the distribution of 400 letters whose content informs and directs the assignees to the Urp of Piazza Municipale.

“From the beginning, the goal – he explains the municipal councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti – has always been to make distribution as widespread as possible, to meet the 1,430 selected beneficiaries in our area and give them the opportunity to activate the card by 15 September, as established by the central government. The intent is to run out of delivery in the shortest possible time. In order not to lose the opportunity, it is therefore important that citizens who believe they can be beneficiaries check their mobile phones and the list made available to them on the Municipality of Ferrara website, respecting privacy. The collaboration with the National Carabinieri Association – Alto Ferrarese is part of a context of full support for citizens, it gives us the opportunity to directly reach a part of users and above all it sees us strengthening a strategic partnership that has given important results in the previous years, starting from the distribution of foodstuffs to the poorest households up to the participation in the campaign to combat scams for the elderly”.

The attention shown by the Municipality of Ferrara immediately translated into the creation on the institutional site of a web page dedicated to the card – at the link to which (https://www.comune.fe.it/it/b/31201/carta-dedicata-a-te-elenco-beneficiari-2023) the list of beneficiaries can be consulted in a form protected in respect of privacy, therefore a list where only the DSU Isee 2023 protocol number appears -, and with the initiation of communications to citizens by the personnel of the Personal Services Sector via telephone, email and text messages which are being re-sent from today. The Urp, place dedicated to the distribution of information codes, will remain usable only for the collection of letters also on Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday 18 August from 08:30 to 13:00, exceptionally given the closure to the public .

