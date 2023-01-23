Home News New shooting in the US: 12 injured in a Louisiana nightclub
New shooting in the US: 12 injured in a Louisiana nightclub

New shooting in the US: 12 injured in a Louisiana nightclub

A dozen people have been injured this Sunday in a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Baton Rouge, in the US state of Louisiana.

City Police are currently looking for at least one suspect involved in the attack, which authorities have described as a “targeted attack,” reports ABC News.

“This was not a random act of violence, based on preliminary investigative efforts. We believe this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in the process,” Baton Rouge Police Chief said. Murphy Paul.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has called the attack a “senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked.” “This is a sad development after our community has continuously worked to stop the violence,” she said.

“We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and people no longer resort to arms to resolve their differences,” Broome said, through a series of messages on his profile on the social network Twitter.

Several witnesses have indicated that around 1:30 a.m. local time a fight began between two groups of customers, after which some people drew weapons and began shooting, reports CNN.

The investigation is ongoing, and although the authorities have some clues, they have requested citizen collaboration.

