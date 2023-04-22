New shooting inside a maximum security prison in Honduras

Yesterday there was another shooting inside the maximum security prison known as “El Pozo” in the municipality of Ilama, Santa Bárbara, in Honduras.

This would be the second shooting in less than a week, after a brawl last Wednesday that left seven inmates injured. Fights have occurred between inmates of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Pandilla 18 gangs.

In videos circulating on social networks, several prisoners are observed who were not injured and were without any security measures. The country’s national police have denounced that this could be a new strategy for criminals to escape from prisons.

Despite the different changes announced by the Government, the inmates continue to have control of the prison, which is considered ‘maximum security’. In total there have been four shootings in less than 15 days.