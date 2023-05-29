New SIVA route comes into operation

The Valledupar Integrated Public Transport System, SIVA, continues to expand its coverage and comply with its gradual implementation. This is how this Monday, May 29, route 515 will be activated, the ninth of the 12 projected by this managing entity, in compliance with its objective of providing the Vallenato community with a safe mobility service that covers the urban area of the city.

This will be a route that will leave Comuna 5, go to the center and return to its place of origin. It will cover sectors such as Bello Horizonte Park, La Nevada/HEAD Park, Candelaria Norte, Oriente de Callejas, Universidad del Área Andina, La Cromi, Carrera 19D, Santa María de Camino / El Amparo Church, Paisaje de Sol Auditorium, IE Instpecam, CASD, SENA, María mulata roundabout, Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, Cesar Governorate, Loperena School, 8th Carrera / Pedro Rizo Alley, Nuestra Señora del Carmen Church, Fourth Carrera, IE Francisco Molina Sánchez, Los Cocos, HEAD Mayales, Algarrobillos Park and Downtown Commercial Mayales.

On the way back, you will pass by the Rafael Valle Meza Educational Institution, Cristo Rey Parish, Market, Glorieta Hernando Santana, Vendors Square, Carrera Novena, Calle 17, Colegio Loperena, Governor’s Office, Eccehomo Cathedral, María Mulata, SENA, Instpecam, Coliseum, Church Santa María del Camino, Carrera 19 D, La Cromi, Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina, Oriente de Callejas, Candelaria Norte, HEAD, La Nevada until ending in the Bello Horizonte Park.

Like all the routes in operation, through which employment continues to be generated -with more than 250 at the moment- promoting development and inclusion in Valledupar, the service will be provided from 5:00 in the morning until 9:00 a.m. :00 at night from Monday to Saturday, and on Sundays and holidays from 6:30 in the morning to 7:00 at night, thus achieving the best and safest mobility experience in Valledupar.

