Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira FCSA, a new company that will manage the Matecaña team and is headed by Álvaro López, together with his work team, received sports recognition as notified by the Ministry of Sports through resolution 000223 of March 16, 2023 This was one of the fundamental steps they needed to be able to continue with everything as normal.

This was reported by the resolution

“By means of which the sports recognition that was renewed to the Professional Sports Club Corporación Social Deportiva y Cultural de Pereira, Corpereira in judicial liquidation, is transferred to the Sociedad Deportivo Pereira FCSA, through Resolution No. 000337 of March 12, 2021, in compliance with an order issued by the First Civil Court of the Pereira Circuit, within the judicial liquidation process.

They indicate the fifth and sixth article

-Article five: There is no appeal against this resolution, in accordance with the provisions of article 75 of the Code of Administrative Procedure and Administrative Litigation (CPACA).

-Sixth Article: This Resolution is in force as of its execution. Get notified, communicate and comply. The resolution is signed by Marlyn Dayanna Merizalde Cárdenas, Technical Director of Inspection, Surveillance and Control of the Ministry of Sports.

This kills any kind of rumor

The deputy from Risaralda, Daniel Silva, who is listed as substitute for the Secretary of the Board of Directors of Deportivo Pereira FCSA, published a video on his social networks where he explained that this ends any type of rumor against the Matecañas. “This sporting recognition removes any myth, any superstition, any type of comment that Pereira was going to go down again or that the team could not play the Copa Libertadores. We have this decision from the Ministry of Sports and since the previous week, both Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation have recognized the right to affiliation”.