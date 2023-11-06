New solar-powered drinking water system announced in Sonsonate

The mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, announced that tomorrow he will receive representatives from communities in the municipality at the mayor’s office to present the new top-quality drinking water system, with which 100% of the municipality will have access to drinking water.

“Tomorrow is the beginning of the end of a whole drama that thousands of families have always suffered in our rural area, due to lack of water,” said the mayor.

This innovative system will work with solar energy, will have a water treatment plant and will be supplied from the deep wells already existing in the area.

The mayor emphasized that this progress marks the beginning of the end of the lack of water that thousands of families have faced for years in rural areas.

Share this: Facebook

X

