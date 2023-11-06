Home » New solar-powered drinking water system announced in Sonsonate
News

New solar-powered drinking water system announced in Sonsonate

by admin
New solar-powered drinking water system announced in Sonsonate

The mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, announced that tomorrow he will receive representatives from communities in the municipality at the mayor’s office to present the new top-quality drinking water system, with which 100% of the municipality will have access to drinking water.

“Tomorrow is the beginning of the end of a whole drama that thousands of families have always suffered in our rural area, due to lack of water,” said the mayor.

This innovative system will work with solar energy, will have a water treatment plant and will be supplied from the deep wells already existing in the area.

The mayor emphasized that this progress marks the beginning of the end of the lack of water that thousands of families have faced for years in rural areas.

See also  Jiang Yong: Drumming and spring plowing sprint is a good start_County Fax_Yongzhou Government Network

You may also like

Cuban Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman Seeking to...

Military personnel kidnapped in Algeria, Cauca, were released

Xi Jinping Encourages ‘Maple Bridge Style Work Method’...

Final Fantasy 7: likeassassin’s Tifa cosplay is shown...

‘Luisito Comunica’ did not arrive in Cuenca

Child Tax Credit: States That Still Pay and...

“Freedom for Dad”

Youth Takes Center Stage: The First National Student...

Weather alert: schools closed on Monday 6 November:...

From waiter to lawyer and from lawyer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy