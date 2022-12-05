CCTV news:At 3:25 a.m. today (December 5), the three astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe, who successfully completed the manned mission of Shenzhou 14, arrived in Beijing safely on the mission plane.

CCTV reporter Wang Xiaodan:This is Beijing Xijiao Airport. After about two and a half hours of flight, the mission plane carrying the crew of Shenzhou 14 astronauts landed smoothly on the tarmac behind me. The staff on the ground have already made various preparations in advance. Work, the leaders and members of the Space Station Phase Mission Command, and the families of the three astronauts came here to welcome the astronauts’ triumphant return.

After the door of the aircraft was opened, astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe were carried down the gangway in turn, accompanied by medical supervisors, medical insurance and other staff, and waved to the waiting crowd. They were in good physical condition. After living in space for half a year, the three astronauts are still in the stage of gravity re-adaptation, and the special soft chairs provide them with more comprehensive and comfortable protection. In order to let the astronauts get a better rest as soon as possible, the welcome ceremony at the scene has been optimized to be short and warm. After the three astronauts embraced warmly with the family members who came to greet them, they boarded the car and went to the astronauts’ apartment respectively. It is understood that they will then enter the isolation recovery period, undergo a comprehensive medical examination and health assessment, and arrange for recuperation.

责编：杨煜 ]