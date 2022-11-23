CCTV news:Surveying the sky and exploring the universe, deciphering the starry sky, today (November 22) “Ask the End”, we will track the continuous progress of China‘s space exploration industry. In the past year, “Zhurong” explored the fire, “Xihe” chased the sun, and “Tianhe” traveled among the stars. The Chinese have their own “space home”. From the space station’s 400 kilometers from the ground to the maximum distance of 400 million kilometers between the ground and the fire, China‘s spaceflight pursuit of dreams and stars has become more stable, and China‘s deep space exploration has gone further and further. Yesterday, the “United Nations/China Space Exploration and Innovation Global Partnership Symposium” co-sponsored by the National Space Administration, the People’s Government of Hainan Province and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs opened in Haikou. Representatives from more than 80 countries and regions around the world jointly ” Let’s talk about space together.” Everyone is very concerned about when will the footprints of Chinese astronauts be left on the moon? Now that we have a Chinese space station, when will there be a lunar scientific research station? When can ordinary people travel to the moon, or even to the fire? Where will my country’s deep space exploration go in the future? This series of seemingly out-of-reach questions now has answers that are close at hand. Today’s “Ask the End”, we focus on China‘s space exploration.

At the symposium being held in Haikou, a “deep space exploration timetable” sparked heated discussions. This is how many steps will my country’s deep space exploration take? How to fly far away in the next ten years? Generally speaking, the moon, which is 380,000 kilometers away from the earth, and the space beyond belong to the category of “deep space”. The current exploration activities are carried out through three ways: observation of deep-space celestial bodies with the help of observation equipment on the ground and in space orbit, close-up inspections with unmanned spacecraft and landers, and astronauts landing on celestial bodies. So, how is China‘s deep space exploration “schedule” arranged? Earlier, a reporter from the main station had an exclusive interview with Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project, to hear his interpretation.

How many steps will China‘s deep space exploration take in the next 10 to 15 years?

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:For deep space exploration, one is lunar exploration, the second is asteroid detection or impact, the third is planetary exploration, and the fourth is that we will launch heavy-duty launch vehicles. We need to increase the thrust of our current rockets by about 4 times to provide manned landings on Mars, Get ready for landing on the moon and mass transportation in near-Earth space.

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:Our national lunar exploration project started in 2004, and the orbiting, moon landing and sampling return planned at the beginning have basically been completed. Chang’e 6, we have now put it behind the fourth phase, Chang’e 7, Chang’e 8, and the construction of scientific research stations are linked together. The first three steps have been completed, and we will implement the fourth phase. After the fourth phase of the project, there may be a fifth phase of the project, and a sixth phase of the project, that’s all later…

When will the development of the new generation of manned rocket be completed?

Whether deep space exploration can go further and further, a powerful rocket is the key. We are familiar with the “special vehicle” of the Chinese space station – the Long March 5. Its thrust can meet the carrying capacity of low-earth orbit, but if you want to complete the manned moon landing or even explore further space, you need a heavy-duty vehicle with stronger thrust. launch vehicle. So, is there a timetable for the development of a new generation of manned rockets?

According to reports, the diameter of the new-generation manned rocket is equivalent to that of the Long March 5 launch vehicle. Through the comprehensive application of mature rocket technology, it will meet the mission requirements of my country’s manned moon landing.

Long Lehao, chief consultant of the Long March series of launch vehicles, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Aerospace Science and Technology Group:It is equivalent to three core stages of the Long March 5, and they are tied together. Each core stage is connected in parallel with three assemblies. Each assembly has 7 engines, and the thrust of each engine is about 120 tons. Such a behemoth, of course, has a second level, so the three Chinese are launched twice. The carrying capacity of the low-earth orbit can reach about 70 tons, and the capacity of the earth-moon transfer orbit, that is, the carrying capacity of the transfer orbit from the earth to the moon is about 27 tons. This may be launched in two times, and (realize) three Chinese Land on the moon by 2030.

At the same time, Academician Long Lehao ​​introduced that my country’s heavy-duty launch vehicle is also under development. Its rocket body has a diameter of 10.6 meters and a height of about 110 meters. Above, this will be the rocket with the strongest carrying capacity in the future.

Long Lehao, chief consultant of the Long March series of launch vehicles, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Aerospace Science and Technology Group:Such a rocket exceeds the carrying capacity of all rockets in history. In the future, in addition to realizing our more distant goals, such as manned Mars exploration, and the establishment of a lunar base, and even direct civilian use in the future, let it build space solar energy The power station is used for transportation, and the progress is not bad now, the specific appearance has been made, and the engines of the first, second and third stages have been subjected to a short-range hot test test of the whole system, which means that the specific plan has been determined, 8 It’s entirely possible that 2010-2010 should make it into the first flight test.

When will “Chang’e” return to the moon again? When will the Chinese land on the moon?

We still have a lot of questions about timing. When will Chang’e-6 sample return? When will Chinese astronauts land on the moon? When will the lunar internet be built? In this regard, academician Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project, said that in 2024, according to the plan, Chang’e-6 will sample and return; by around 2030, academician Wu said that the Chinese will be able to put their footprints on the moon; in the future, You can also play mobile phones, watch videos, and even watch the World Cup on the moon, because academician Wu said that as long as the lunar Internet is built, it will be able to cover the earth-moon space, lunar space and even interstellar space, and everything that lives on the earth can be moved to the moon go up.

What is the Lunar Research Station like? When was it built?

Now that we have a Chinese space station, how far is the lunar scientific research station from us? Academician Wu said that for the construction of the lunar scientific research station, it is necessary to first form a basic type of international scientific research station, and then expand into an international lunar scientific research station on this basis. So, how is this possible? When was it built? Come and listen to his introduction.

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:The fourth phase of the lunar exploration project includes Chang’e 7, Chang’e 8, etc. We will build a basic type of lunar scientific research station on the moon, covering landers, lunar rovers, spacecraft, and orbiters in orbit. We can Watch there. The jumper needs to take off from the moon, and it can also take off multiple times.

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:The International Lunar Scientific Research Station is also based on it. Some spacecraft from other countries are on it and jointly build a scientific research station in such a small area at the South Pole of the Moon. Because the South Pole of the Moon has an advantage, the back of the Moon cannot be seen, and the sun What if the light doesn’t shine? There may be a long period of polar day and polar night on the back of the moon, so it has at least a little light. Although there is not enough light, it is around minus 80°C to minus 100°C. At this time, people and machines can still carry it for a long time.

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:Our country is the first country to propose setting up a scientific research station at the south pole of the moon.

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:First of all, it landed safely. In addition, there are lunar rovers that are walking. Now we have released lunar rovers from Chang’e-3 and Chang’e-4, but our car is very small, 120 kg. In the future, this car will be bigger than it is now, because our rocket thrust is stronger, and it can also seat people. For example, the Americans have built a lunar rover. There are two people in it, one drives, one rests, and the other The frame bed, and the toilet… The third part also has energy supply. For example, we are developing a new energy system now, using nuclear energy in it, and then we can solve the energy problem with high power for a long time. There are also communication facilities, websites, and base stations. After realizing the communication with the ground, for example, communicating with Mars or communicating with other interstellar communications.

Academician Wu Weiren, chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project:Some people say that it will save time and effort to take off from the moon, fly to Mars, and fly to other planets. If you take off from the moon, it will be much less difficult. Our astronauts hope to be able to go to the moon within 10 years, which is about the progress. Around 2028, our basic model will be built.

News Link: Chinese Exploration in Space

From Shenzhou flying to the sky, to Chang’e flying to the moon, to exploring the fire in the sky, and Xihe chasing the sun, the Chinese people have never stopped exploring the mysteries of the universe. What are some “famous scenes” that you still remember? Let’s sort out and take stock together.

For many years, the moon has been facing us face-to-face, which has led to endless fantasies about its back. Some people think that there are bases of aliens on the back of the moon, and some people think that there are secrets of the ancient solar system on the back of the moon. In short, there are different opinions. It wasn’t until Chang’e-4 successfully landed on the back of the moon that all these puzzles were answered. And when Chang’e-4 landed, the “little rabbit” it carried, the Yutu-2 lunar rover, had a mission on its shoulders. Since landing, on the back of the moon, the Yutu-2 lunar rover has completed its 44th lunar night dormancy, and currently has a cumulative mileage of 1,239.88 meters on the back of the moon. Exploring on the back of the moon, winning the toad palace, just to leave “Chinese footprints”.

This May marks the first anniversary of Tianwen-1 being successfully “fired”. On May 15 last year, the Tianwen-1 probe landed in the pre-selected landing area in the southern Utopia Plain of Mars. my country’s first Mars exploration mission successfully landed on Mars, marking an important step in my country’s interstellar exploration journey. The interplanetary crossing left the imprint of the Chinese on Mars for the first time. Now, on Mars, which is hundreds of millions of kilometers away, the Zhurong rover is dormant. It is expected that around December at the end of the year, the Zhurong rover will enter the early spring season. After the environmental conditions improve, it will resume normal work. Tianwen falls into “fire” and deciphers the starry sky, just to find the “Chinese answer” in space.

After Tianwen-1’s first Mars exploration mission is successfully completed, the next step will be to start the detection of asteroids. Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the National Space Administration, once said that the next step is to carry out an asteroid detection including landing, sampling and returning missions. Followed by the return of samples from Mars, the detection of the Jupiter system, and the detection of interplanetary crossings. Wu Yanhua said that the planetary exploration project is planned to be completed in the next 10 to 15 years. At present, our country is still conducting the demonstration of medium and long-term development strategic planning, such as the detection of the edge of the solar system, the launch of large-scale space solar power plants, and the launch of larger detection equipment on Mars. Chinese people will go further and further in exploring the universe.

