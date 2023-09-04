New species of bacteria discovered in the depths of the ocean » Science News

In sediment samples from the deep ocean, scientists have identified a mysterious and unique new species of marine bacteria that advances our understanding of deep-sea conditions and microbiology in general.

A team in China has grown the bacteria in the laboratory using the sediments of a cold seep, a specific pool of nutrient-rich liquid and mud on the ocean floor. Called Poriferisphaera hetertotropicis by the research team, it belongs to an understudied phylum of bacteria, though it is found all over the world, from lakes to soils, and plays crucial roles in recycling carbon and nitrogen. “Most planctomycetic bacteria were isolated using nutritionally poor growth media”says microbiologist Rikuan Zheng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “So we wanted to see if using a nutrient-rich medium would make it possible to culture and further characterize members of this little-known family.”

Zheng and his team’s new approach simulated deep-sea conditions in the lab. The new bacterium P. hetertotropicis, a strain labeled ZRK32, grew faster than other cultured bacteria and multiplied differently than other similar strains. The mechanism of budding, where mother cells develop buds which then become their offspring, has not been seen before in Planctomycetes. Perhaps it’s a sign of the more unusual conditions in which this strain of bacteria lives. The new species also appears to interact with types of nitrogen — and with the nitrogen cycle — in a new way, and coexist with a specific type of bacteria-hugging virus (a bacteriophage) that aids in nitrogen transformation. All of this affects scientists’ understanding of the chemical processes that occur deep below the ocean’s surface.

“Our analyzes indicate that the ZRK32 strain is a novel species, growing best in nutrient-rich media and releasing a bacteriophage in the presence of nitrogensays microbiologist Chaomin Sun of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “This phage-ZRK32 is a chronic bacteriophage that lives inside its host without killing it.” Bacteriophages are also important to the nitrogen cycle, just like the bacteria they live with. Future research could look into how phage-ZRK32 interacts with other planctomycete strains and what the effects are on the ocean environment. Considering that Planctomycetes bacteria are so ubiquitous, relatively little is known about them in deep-sea environments — a knowledge gap that the new study and newly identified species of bacteria help fill. “Our findings provide new insight into nitrogen metabolism in Planctomycetes bacteria and a suitable model to study interactions between Planctomycetes and viruses”says Sun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

