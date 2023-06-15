New species of orchid found in the Pacific

A new species of orchids was discovered in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura by researchers who were on a tour of the area.

Ophidion erectilabrum is the scientific name given to the new species of miniature orchid discovered in the National Forest Reserve of the Escalerete and San Cipriano rivers.

After a great job that lasted several months, which sought to recognize the species of orchids, bromeliads and butterflies from the jungle area of ​​the Escalerete and San Cipriano River Forest Reserve, the new species was found.

The characteristics

Among the characteristics of the flower, the scarce fourteen millimeters of its leaves and the 9 millimeters of extension of its flower, its burgundy color, the shape of a snake head, its delicacy and its inclined position stand out.

Yerlin Hernández, research assistant in the orchid process, affirmed that having had “the opportunity to find it on the La Venteadora trail, which is located in the community of San Cipriano, in one of the vines used traditionally by the community, from boy name. It was a mystery to find that species because we did not think that we were going to see such wonder in that vine. We made this finding with Guillermo Reina, who was the researcher, the community and the rangers”.

Until now, there were only four species of ophidion orchids registered in the world: Ophidion cunabulum, Ophidion cymbula, Ophidion dasyglossum, Ophidion pleurothallopsis and with Ophidion erectilabrum five are completed.

Stake

It should be noted that this project was a commitment of the Community Council of Córdoba and San Cipriano, the Government of Valle del Cauca and the University of Valle, with the participation of some scientists and the CVC, who recognize the great ecosystem potential that this area has . They have worked there to protect it for more than 20 years.

“For now, 70 species of orchids and 24 species of bromeliads have already been characterized within the reserve, and let’s say that it is going to be a strong topic. This dynamic has allowed us to advance in others, for example, the issue of fish, and it is being articulated to everything related to scientific tourism, the nature tourism route that we already have as CVC, and that we finance”, said Jorge Antonio Viveros, CVC official.

This is the first scientific article from the forest reserve on this type of species and it is great news for Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca and Colombia, as it represents an enrichment in the commitment to care for the environment and recognition of biodiversity.

Investigation

It should be noted that the rural area of ​​Buenaventura has great potential for both fauna and flora.

This is how the community has already begun to take an interest in its biodiverse potential and wants to know more about the environment that surrounds them.

Knowing the animals of their territory is important for the inhabitants of the San Juan River, since this way they will be able to help more effectively to care for, preserve and characterize the ecosystem where they are found.

In Port of Spain – Miramar, a sector located on the San Juan River, Buenaventura, the sighting of several smaller cats has been reported, which motivated the inhabitants to request advice and help from the CVC to learn more about the wildlife of his territory.

Juan de Jesús Salazar Wagner, an official of the entity, said that “with the support of the community, people from the community council and people from the area, we have been installing camera traps to identify different species, mainly cats. This is a job that we have been developing with the Corporation for a few years, in the Western Pacific Regional Environmental Department, also due to a call from the community because they want to know more about the species that live here”.

The people settled in this territory have a lot of work to do in terms of conservation, and they have permanent contact with CVC officials.

“We made the call to the CVC to place the cameras because we wanted to know which animals are around here, the ones that travel the most through these mountains and well, that is one of the main objectives that we want, to try to conserve,” said Luis Alfonso. González, inhabitant of Port of Spain – Miramar.

These camera traps allow observation without the presence of human beings, since the smells and noises can scare away the animals. It should be noted that wildlife must be protected, therefore, the CVC will always support the community initiative to achieve this end.

