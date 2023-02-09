Julian Andres Santa

Marseille, the land of the current Under-23 National Road champion, Kevin Castillo, has great cycling potential and a number of boys and girls who see their countryman as a reference and additional motivation to continue their sporting processes. This is how, with the aim of continuing to support the seedbeds, the delivery was made of sports implementation to the Development Pole, by the Department’s Sports Secretariat.

In the sports implementation, they received a total of 10 bicycles, helmets, shoes, rollers and uniforms, so that the boys and girls can improve their conditions in the practice of their favorite sport. Present there were the departmental sports secretary, Luis Eduardo Duque, the mayor of Marseille Alberto Rivera, the president of the Risaraldense Cycling League Santiago Robledo, the training sports coordinator Camilo Andrés Feijó and Julio Cesar López coordinator of the Cycling Development Pole .

Camilo Feijó precisely explained: “We delivered a specialized implementation that the cycling league bought through a contract that was made with the secretariat for the Marseille Development Pole that is under the leadership of the professional Julio César López. Both the departmental Secretariat and the Risaralda Governor’s Office made this effort to achieve this contract and the athletes were very happy, which will help them to carry out many of the goals they have, such as the athlete Kevin Castillo, champion. Sub-23 of Ruta, who came out of these groups ”.