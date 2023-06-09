New sports scene in Chimborazo

CHIMBORAZO

The Weightlifting Coliseum was inaugurated in Riobamba.

In order to strengthen the sporting activity of Chimborazo weightlifters, the Chimborazo Sports Federation (FDCh) inaugurated the Weightlifting Training Coliseum. A place of reference for athletes of all categories, who will seek to enhance their skills for the start of the National Games in August. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Sports, Sebastián Palacios, who highlighted the importance of having quality facilities for the development of athletes. The controller of the FDCh, Fabián Falconí, was also present and expressed his satisfaction for the completion of this project that will benefit the sports community of Chimborazo. Likewise, one of the special guests was Mateo Asto, one of the most prominent weightlifters in the country and a proud native of Riobamba. Asto has achieved important victories at a national and international level and his presence at the inauguration of the coliseum was a recognition of his career and an example of his for young weightlifters in the region. This coliseum has modern facilities and high-quality equipment that meet the standards required for the practice of this discipline. The space is designed to provide an environment conducive to the training and development of weightlifters, providing the necessary conditions to reach their maximum potential. The construction of this sports arena is an indication of the commitment of the FDCh and the sports authorities to promote sports in the region and support local talent. With the inauguration of this Coliseum, it is expected that the athletes of Chimborazo can improve their marks and performance, as well as represent the province in a prominent way.