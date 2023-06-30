New state control center for the police opened

It should enable a more modern control and coordination of police operations. On an area of ​​around 1340 square meters, the new LLZ offers jobs for around 90 employees. Around 600,000 calls would be received per year – that’s around 1640 calls a day. In the course of these calls, there are around 150,000 police operations every year.

The officers on duty in the new LLZ would find “the best possible working conditions,” said State Police Director Andreas Pilsl at the opening. This would also create added value for the security of the Upper Austrian population.

“In order for daily police work to run smoothly, the infrastructure above all must keep up with the demands of the time, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. Digitization and cybercrime in particular are challenges that make it necessary to change the existing structures.

The new LLZ therefore has a media system that allows live images to be imported in order to be able to get a quicker and more effective picture of the operational situation.

