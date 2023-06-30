Home » New state control center for the police opened
News

New state control center for the police opened

by admin
New state control center for the police opened

It should enable a more modern control and coordination of police operations. On an area of ​​around 1340 square meters, the new LLZ offers jobs for around 90 employees. Around 600,000 calls would be received per year – that’s around 1640 calls a day. In the course of these calls, there are around 150,000 police operations every year.

The officers on duty in the new LLZ would find “the best possible working conditions,” said State Police Director Andreas Pilsl at the opening. This would also create added value for the security of the Upper Austrian population.

“In order for daily police work to run smoothly, the infrastructure above all must keep up with the demands of the time, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. Digitization and cybercrime in particular are challenges that make it necessary to change the existing structures.

The new LLZ therefore has a media system that allows live images to be imported in order to be able to get a quicker and more effective picture of the operational situation.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Looking at traffic during the Qingming holiday | Travel groups are mainly returning passengers, railway sector epidemic prevention and control is refined - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Chelsea sign Jackson from Villarreal

Waqarabad District: Thousands of children performed Eid-ul-Adha prayer...

Busting the Luxury Car Theft Ring: Florida Police...

Of 700 people who attempted suicide in Medellín,...

Deduction of the expenses for an operative liposuction...

Former Australian captain Border diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Nacional and Pereira await their rivals

Apricot lemonade recipe from cook Olga Nosul

Public hearing for public services in Yumbo

Lateinamerika: Constructive Journalism in Latin America | hybrid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy