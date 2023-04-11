Saxon companies are struggling with the implementation of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act.

“Formally, the German supply chain law applies only Large companies with over 3,000 employees, but in fact it has meant that large companies small and medium-sized suppliers with similar reporting obligations in order to limit liability ourselves,” said Sven Meiselbach, Vice President of the Saxon Business Association MDR SACHSEN. The responsibility for global compliance with human rights and social standards is shifted unilaterally to the companies that have no prerequisites “As a result, companies sometimes feel compelled to completely question their business relationships in the regions concerned,” explained Meiselbach.

Large companies pass downward pressure

“We fear that as a small medium-sized company, we will be increasingly burdened with such regulations and that we will be in the supply chains in Liability be taken for things for which we are not legally responsible,” said René In der Stroth, Managing Director of IMM electronics GmbH Mittweida MDR SACHSEN. Customers who fall under the statutory rule would pass on the responsibility. “We then have to Think about how we can map the necessary information and guarantees. That can get us into liability problems.”

According to In der Stroth, IMM electronics GmbH Mittweida buys electronic parts and components from suppliers throughout Europe. "However, 80 percent of the materials come from Asia. However, we cannot put our hands on the fire when it comes to the manufacturing process. Because we neither know exactly how things work there, nor can we influence it and are also heavily dependent on it." You often hear from your own suppliers that you should contact the manufacturers in Asia directly. "But to burden a component manufacturer for circuits from Asia with such things is relatively hopeless."

No child labor and slavery in the supply chain