New tax refund available before the end of the year in the United States

Washington Residents Eligible for Up to $1200 Tax Refund

Washington residents have the opportunity to receive a tax refund of up to $1,200 before the end of 2023 through the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). The refund amount varies between $50 and $1,200 and is dependent on factors such as income, number of household members, and number of dependents.

To be eligible for the WFTC, individuals must have a Social Security number, ITIN, or official identification, and have lived in Washington for more than half of the year. Additionally, applicants must be between 25 and 65 years old, and those with a qualifying child in 2022 are also eligible. It is crucial to have filed a 2022 tax return and be eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit on the tax return.

The deadline to apply for the WFTC is December 31, and applicants must submit a copy of their federal tax return filed with the IRS, along with other personal information and documentation. The application can be done through various methods, including online through the MyDOR tax filing system, electronically with tax preparation software, by mail, or in person with a PDF download.

It is essential for eligible individuals to claim the WFTC before the end of the year to ensure they receive the tax refund. Anyone interested in applying should gather the necessary documents and information and submit their application through one of the available methods to receive the refund they are entitled to.

