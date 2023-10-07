New Tax Relief Program in Henrico County, Virginia Offers Up to $3,200 in Savings through RECAP Program

New Tax Relief Program Approved in Henrico County, Virginia

Henrico County, Virginia – The Board of Supervisors recently gave the green light to a new tax relief program aimed at alleviating the burden of increasing property taxes for qualifying homeowners. The Real Estate CAP Program (RECAP) has the potential to eliminate up to $3,200.00 USD from residents’ tax bills.

The deadline to apply for the program was April 1, and it is set to take effect for the fiscal year 2024. Through a reduction in the tax bill, RECAP seeks to provide significant cost relief for qualifying older or disabled homeowners whose properties have seen an increase in value.

With the implementation of Henrico County’s RECAP program, eligible homeowners will see their tax bills frozen, effectively limiting any increases. The program ensures that qualifying residents receive real estate exemptions equivalent to the difference between the new tax amount and the base year tax amount.

In accordance with generalized tax logic, properties with higher values typically incur higher tax payments. However, if a Henrico home experiences a surge in value in 2024, the owners will not have to pay additional taxes for that fiscal year. This year will serve as the base year for setting future property tax bills, and any reduction in real estate taxes will be applied if the amount falls below the base year figure.

To take advantage of the program, homeowners will need to reapply and set the lower tax bill as their new base total.

But who is eligible for Henrico County’s RECAP program? Firstly, applicants must be at least 65 years old or be permanently disabled, regardless of age. Moreover, their household income must not exceed $105,000.00 USD, and their net worth should not surpass $700,000.00 USD. The value of the house and up to 10 acres of land will be excluded when calculating the net worth.

The implementation of the RECAP program in Henrico County is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to qualifying homeowners, reducing the overall tax burden and ensuring that older or disabled residents can continue to afford their homes. For those eligible, this new tax relief initiative is a welcome development that promises to make a meaningful impact on their financial well-being.

Residents who meet the eligibility criteria are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this program to alleviate the strain of increasing property taxes. Applications for the RECAP program are now closed, but homeowners should keep an eye out for future opportunities to apply.

Overall, Henrico County’s Real Estate CAP Program is a significant step towards creating a more equitable tax system and ensuring that residents can enjoy the benefits of homeownership without being overwhelmed by increasing tax rates.

