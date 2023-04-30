Home » New technology brand is installed in Riobamba
New technology brand is installed in Riobamba

The Xiaomi brand opened a new sales store at the Paseo Shopping Riobamba facilities, with the purpose of offering its technological products to the citizens of Riobamba and thus positioning itself within the market, providing the best technology to the customer.

A new technological device store was opened in the city of Riobamba.

Xiaomi is a brand in charge of offering technology and quality at affordable prices in products ranging from smartphone, smart home, pet-friendly and pet products. “Xiaomi is a Chinese brand, it was founded in 2010, however, in Ecuador there are only 10 stores: three in Guayaquil; four stores in Quito; one in Manta, one in Quevedo; and currently the one that is opening in Riobamba; In addition to that, we have small kiosks”, mentioned Joselyn Fuentes, Xiaomi Marketing Coordinator..

The main objective of Xiaomi in Ecuador is to establish the largest number of stores nationwide, offering affordable prices to all people: “we want everyone to be able to live the experience with Xiaomi, we are a store with a lot of experience because all the products come with prices very accessible unlike other brands”, stressed Fuentes.

Among the main advantages that the company offers to those who become part of the Xiaomi family, it offers a one-year warranty on cell phones and from 3 to 6 months on technological products, in addition to having the brand’s warranty and all products are approved.

