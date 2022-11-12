Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, November 11.Topic: New Technology · New Consensus · New Future – Observation of Wuzhen Summit of World Internet Conference 2022

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yuan Zhenyu, Yu Jiaxin, Tang Tao

The thousand-year-old town is blowing a new digital wind, and the mind is agitated to embrace the digital future.

The Wuzhen Summit of the 2022 World Internet Conference with the theme of “Building a Cyber ​​World and Creating a Digital Future – Joining Hands to Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace” came to an end on the 11th. In the past three days, trendy technologies have appeared in turn, sparks of wisdom have collided, and discussions and imaginations about the digital future are spreading from Wuzhen to the future and far away.

Putting on MR glasses, you can “travel” into the future, where cosmic elements such as robots and spaceships are at your fingertips. In the ZTE XR Metaverse Experience Zone of the “Light of the Internet” Expo, many participants came to take pictures and punch in.

Walking through the exhibition area, the sense of technology and the future is overwhelming. An eye-tracking input device that can type with eyeballs, an exoskeleton robot that can assist walking, the “Metaverse Conference” that can be customized on the cloud… At the “Light of the Internet” expo, the annual highlight of the Wuzhen Summit, many cutting-edge technology products were launched as scheduled. new”.

Different from previous years, this year’s expo opened simultaneous online and offline exhibitions for the first time, and launched the “Internet Light Cloud Exhibition Hall” that will not end for 365 days. Metaverse, edge computing, and digital twins, all the esoteric terms of technology have become sensible, tactile, and accessible here, lighting up the future and also “flying” into the homes of ordinary people.

On November 10, the audience experienced the AR perception interactive glasses system at the Epson booth.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

On the opening day of the Wuzhen Summit, a release of 15 world-leading Internet scientific and technological achievements attracted global attention. Achievements in many frontier fields such as 6G, IPv6, artificial intelligence, big data, network security, supercomputing, and high-performance chips stand out. One by one industry buzzwords, one by one cutting-edge “black technology“, witness the power of digital to change the future.

New technologies in the digital economy are increasingly integrated into and profoundly changing various fields of economic and social development. As pointed out in the Blue Book of the World Internet Development Report 2022 released during this summit, digital technology innovation is still a global strategic priority and a leading and key force for innovation-driven productivity development.

In 2021, the scale of China‘s digital economy will reach 45.5 trillion yuan, becoming an important cornerstone of China‘s stable economic development. “China is constantly promoting the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, empowering the digital transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, activating new business forms and new models, and adding vitality to economic development,” said Xia Xueping, president of the China Cyberspace Research Institute.

There are fiery cutting-edge technologies and calm industry thinking. In the quaint and elegant atmosphere of Wuzhen, sparks of thought bloom like smoke.

In order to better promote the digital integration of the Yangtze River Delta, the Digital Yangtze River Delta Co-construction Alliance was formally established during the meeting. The 10 regions of the Yangtze River Delta pledged to work together to build digital infrastructure interconnection, digital industry linkage and complementarity, digital scene co-construction and sharing, and efficient digital governance. The new development pattern of the “Digital Yangtze River Delta”.

15 world-leading Internet scientific and technological achievements were released in Wuzhen, Zhejiang.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

How to deal with network development and security issues? How to make artificial intelligence bring “dividends” without being “full of loopholes”? How to narrow the digital divide… In the sub-forums, industry leaders made suggestions for promoting the development and governance of the Internet.

According to Zhou Hongyi, the founder of 360 Group, in the era of digital civilization, the concept of network security can no longer cover the various new security challenges brought about by digitalization, and it is urgent to upgrade to digital security. As a technology company, we must undertake a new historical mission.

In response to the ethics of artificial intelligence, Jiang Bixin, vice chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee of the National People’s Congress, pointed out that in order to build a reasonable and standardized digital ethics rule, “we can’t restrict the development of technology, then we can restrict ourselves by formulating a set of ethical rules.”

Regarding narrowing the digital divide, Gong Ke, former chairman of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, gave advice: “Our education not only cultivates digital technology professionals, but also improves the digital knowledge and capabilities of various talents.”

Promote mutual benefit and win-win through open cooperation. Today, the Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference has entered its ninth year, and “Building a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace” has become the permanent theme of the conference. The initiative of open cooperation demonstrates China‘s attitude and contribution to the development of the global Internet.

On the vast African continent, more than 30 countries are using the Beidou satellite navigation system; the Dunhuang Research Institute uses technology to light up artistic treasures and show the world the magnificent treasure house of grottoes; the “Nenglian Global” platform has more than 100 registered users worldwide. 12 high-quality cases of “Jointly Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace” released during the conference tell vivid stories of international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace.

This is the overseas enterprise exhibition area of ​​the “Light of the Internet” Expo taken on November 10.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

Statistics from the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations show that nearly 3 billion people in the world still do not have access to the Internet, most of them from developing countries. Bridging the digital divide has become an urgent global task, and digitally developed countries and regions should shoulder more responsibilities.

Cybersecurity requires global cooperation. “The Internet is not a place outside the law. Countries should practice the concepts of mutual support, mutual trust and mutual benefit, abandon the zero-sum game and the ‘winner takes all’ mentality, and build a A comprehensive Internet governance framework,” said Moin Haq, Pakistan’s ambassador to China.

Guyun New Town, the future has come. This digital network connects the present and the future, and is continuing to write more new network affairs that share a common destiny.

[

