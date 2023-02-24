Remapping from mesh, B-rep, SubD or another object. This feature allows modeling under advantageous conditions, such as on a 2D plane, and remapping to another surface.

Editor UV. Botcha’s UV editor ensures that textures are manipulated quickly and efficiently, thanks to the various tools. Fast unrolling reduces texture stretching. Automatic diagram layout. Setting the size of the textures based on the current size of the original mesh.

Parametric modifiers. You can add modifiers to objects, which will not change the geometry, just the display of the object.