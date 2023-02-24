9
Botcha x Rhino includes new texture management, remapping tools, procedural modifiers, and a new approach to scene management and navigation.
The Botcha x Rhino package includes the plug-in for Rhinoceros 7 or later, as well as some Grasshopper components, and integrates seamlessly into the modeling environment:
- Remapping from mesh, B-rep, SubD or another object. This feature allows modeling under advantageous conditions, such as on a 2D plane, and remapping to another surface.
- Editor UV. Botcha’s UV editor ensures that textures are manipulated quickly and efficiently, thanks to the various tools. Fast unrolling reduces texture stretching. Automatic diagram layout. Setting the size of the textures based on the current size of the original mesh.
- Parametric modifiers. You can add modifiers to objects, which will not change the geometry, just the display of the object.
- And more! Botcha x Rhino includes many features, such as the Model Outliner tool, a layer manager that improves scene management by including all objects in addition to layers. The Object Soft Edit tool allows modification of meshes and SubD objects, progressively applying transformations according to the user’s needs.