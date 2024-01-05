New threat from Kim Jong-un: he asked to increase the production of missile launchers in North Korea

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Calls for Boosting Missile Launch Vehicle Production

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un made a visit to a missile launch vehicle (TEL) factory, where he called for the boost in production of various tactical and strategic weapons launchers. According to state news agency KCNA, Kim emphasized the importance of preparing for a “military confrontation” with the enemy, stressing the need for the factory to fulfill key tasks to bolster the country’s nuclear deterrent.

This call for increased production of missile launch vehicles comes just hours after the White House reported that North Korea had provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow’s war against Ukraine. The United States has accused Pyongyang of supplying military hardware to Moscow in exchange for Russian technical support to advance its military capabilities, although North Korea has denied these allegations.

In recent months, the North Korean regime has escalated its bellicose rhetoric in response to expanded military maneuvers between the United States and South Korea. Kim Jong-un has ordered his country’s military, munitions industry, and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations, citing U.S. policy as making conflict inevitable.

The increased tensions between North Korea and its neighbors have raised concerns among experts, who believe there could be small-scale military clashes between the North and South along their militarized border. It is also expected that Pyongyang will continue to test intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach US territory and other important weapons.

Estimates of the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal vary, with many foreign experts agreeing that Pyongyang still has technological obstacles to overcome in producing functioning nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim Jong-un’s recent call for increased production of missile launch vehicles and his aggressive rhetoric toward the United States and South Korea continue to fuel concerns over the volatile situation on the Korean Peninsula. As tensions continue to rise, the international community remains on edge, closely monitoring the actions of the North Korean regime.

Share this: Facebook

X

