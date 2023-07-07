Home » New Tool for Investors in Advanced Mechanics — Businesses
New Tool for Investors in Advanced Mechanics — Businesses

Maps, data and references to the most important companies in the advanced mechanics Emilia-Romagna. Is one useful tool for investors the one updated and made available online by Invest in Emilia-Romagna.

This is the fact sheet updated to June 2023. The document describes the mechanical district, known throughout the world for its top companies and highly specialized SMEs, strongly oriented towards digital transformation and industry 4.0. A very rich sector as evidenced by the presence of many supply chains: automotive, packaging, mechanical and hydraulic components, agricultural machinery, lifting and handling equipment, agricultural machinery, nautical and aerospace.

The document also contains data relating to economic dynamics. The various mechanical supply chains are strongly export oriented: theEmilia Romagna exports almost twice as much as imports with a positive balance exceeding 20 billion euros. The entire regional mechanical supply chain has experienced great resilience during the pandemic, with growth of +36% in the period 2020-22.

The sheet contains numerous data relating to the countries to which exports are made and a focus on packaging, automotive and aerospace.

> The board

