New traffic lights are installed in various sectors and avenues of Valledupar

The Valledupar’s Department of Transit and Transportation began the renewal of several traffic lights that were performing functions intermittently and in other parts of the city, some had already stopped working.

Read also: They propose to convert the Intermunicipal Games into public policy of Cesar: will the idea take shape?

So far, the sector has installed and renovated several traffic signs in sectors with greater congestion of vehicles, it has also demarcated the zebras because they were in a great state of wear.

According to the statement delivered by the municipal secretary, Diana Danza, the process that is being carried out in the city is the implementation of the Mixed Economy plan, which has been running for two months now.

“After installing several signs in sectors of the city, we began with the repowering of the traffic light network, this two months ago, which is within the Mixed Economy plan. We have already intervened in race 12 between calle 12 and calle 21, they are state-of-the-art changes, replacing the traffic lights that have already completed their cyclefor some with LED devices, which work even when there is no power in the sector, which will provide greater energy efficiency and also allow greater durability and quality, unlike the poles that were installed”.

The official also highlighted that the execution of the remodeling plan in the city of Valledupar, seeks to be able to reach the level of other cities in the country, in terms of avant-garde and modernization in the streets and main avenues of the city. In addition to providing security to citizens when moving through the streets of Valledupar.

The Secretariat installed two types of traffic lights: those that usually control vehicular flow and those that allow pedestrian passage, both were complemented with dynamic counters that allow visualizing a countdown of the remaining times in each of the stopping points.

Do not stop reading: Negotiations between the Superintendency and the Emdupar unions began

Daza, invited the community to have a sense of belonging and respect each of the tasks that the municipal sector is carrying out: “What is being done is to provide more security to the Vallenato community and city drivers. So we can keep track and verify that traffic signals are respected. We have the company of our agents, who in coordination with the National Police will work in the different ways. Although as long as there is no citizen awareness we will continue in chaos, respecting public space, making prohibited crossings, disregarding the signs of life “.

THESE ARE VALUES YOU MUST PAY IF YOU COMMIT ANY INFRINGEMENT

-Do not respect the pedestrian crosswalk $ 522.975 pesos

-Passing a red or yellow traffic light $1.045.500 pesos

-Do not wear a helmet $522.975 pesos

BY: COMMUNITY EDITORIAL / EL PILÓN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

