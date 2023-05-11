New train strike announced from Sunday evening to Tuesday

Status: 05/11/2023 09:18 am

In the collective bargaining dispute with employers, the railway and transport union (EVG) wants to paralyze train traffic across Germany for 50 hours from Sunday evening. The EVG announced that the third warning strike this year would last from Sunday 10 p.m. to Tuesday evening 12 p.m.

Train passengers have to be prepared for the longest warning strike in the current tariff conflict, lasting 50 hours. The railway and transport union (EVG) wants to paralyze practically all rail traffic nationwide from Sunday evening 10 p.m. to Tuesday night 12 a.m. as the EVG announced.

Stumbling conversations as a reason

The warning strike should affect Deutsche Bahn but also almost all of the other 50 or so rail providers. The union justified this with the faltering talks that have been going on for over two months. “We will therefore once again clearly signal that the existing offers have to be significantly improved,” said Cosima Ingenschay, board member for collective bargaining.

Since little is happening at the negotiating tables, there is now another strike.

Due to the nationwide strike by the EVG trade union, special ticket rules apply to rail transport.

Third warning strike

Already at the end of March, the EVG, together with the service union ver.di, had largely paralyzed traffic in Germany. At the end of April, the EVG followed up with an eight-hour warning strike.

The union negotiates for around 230,000 employees and insists on twelve percent more wages, but at least 650 euros more per month. The railway wants to orientate itself towards the conclusion of the public service. The offer from the state-owned company includes around ten percent more wages for lower and middle incomes, eight percent more money for higher incomes, and an additional 2850 euros inflation compensation premium for everyone. Recently, the railways of the EVG accommodated in anchoring the minimum wage in the tariff tables, but the union considers this to be insufficient.